U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath called on women to stand up and fight for the ability to chose whether they have an abortion during a tele-town hall with 7th Congressional District voters on Thursday night.
McBath was asked during the town hall about the recently leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women have the right to make their own decision on whether to have an abortion. It was one of several topics, including prescription medicine costs, voting rights and gun control among other issues, that came up during the call-in discussion.
"We've got to stand up and we've got to be willing to tell Republicans across the country that enough is absolutely enough," McBath said. "Women will be at the front lines at the ballot box, in the public and all over major platforms to let the Supreme Court and Republicans know that women in this country will not idly watch or stand by as their rights are stripped from them."
McBath, who currently represents the 6th Congressional District, is one of three Democrats running for their party's nomination for the 7th Congressional District seat. She is running against incumbent 7th District U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and state Rep. Donna McLeod in the May 24 Democratic primary. The winner will face one of several Republicans who are running for the GOP's nomination in the district.
But, the abortion debate has quickly emerged as what will likely be the top issue in this year's mid-term elections because of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would be left up to individual states to decide whether women can get an abortion.
Republicans in several states have begun to indicate they will push to outlaw abortions, and possibly even some "morning after" pills, such as Plan B, in their respective states if Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned by the Supreme Court.
"Throughout her life, a woman should be able to get the care that she needs, the care that she deserves," McBath said. "She should be making those decisions, and those medical choices should be made between women and their doctors and their loved ones, not Republicans in Washington or in Georgia.
"The most important thing that we can do to continue every single day to make sure that our voices as women are heard, we cannot stand on the sidelines."
Officials at Way To Win, A Democrat-leaning campaign strategy group, found during their analysis of campaign advertising in the 2020 election cycle that McBath was the only frontline Democrat who actively campaigned on opposing Republicans on abortion issues.
McBath said she has fought in Congress to get Roe v. Wade codified as a constitutional right for women. She also criticized Georgia's "heart beat bill," which has been tied up in the courts but is expected to be allowed to go into law if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Georgia's law would outlaw abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is about six weeks after a woman becomes pregnant.
"(It's) legislation that would just make it so much more dangerous for women to access the health care that they need," McBath said.
