Gwinnett police are enlisting the public's help in identifying a woman who uses grocery stores to target her victims, then steals their wallets.
The first theft occurred on Aug. 5 at the Publix on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth, Gwinnett County Police Department spokesman Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
"The female suspect hangs around grocery stores pretending to shop," Rundles said. "While other shoppers are distracted or have stepped away from their buggy, she steals their wallet from their purse and then purchases gift cards using the stolen credit cards."
After the suspect snatched the woman's wallet on Aug. 5, she went to a nearby Walgreens and bought several gift cards in $200 increments, along with other items, Rundles said.
A day later, the same suspect went to the Publix on Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners and stole another woman's wallet from her purse.
Then, the suspect went to a nearby Walgreens — a different one than the previous day — and again bought several gift cards and other items, charging almost $1,700.
The suspect is described as a black woman with short hair. In both thefts, she was wearing a black jacket, black pants and orange shoes.
She is believed to be driving a dark colored Chevrolet HHR, possibly having an out of state license plate. The passenger side brake light is also out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the cases. The case numbers are 19-071583 and 19-071947.