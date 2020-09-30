Gwinnett County police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Rabbit Hill Rd. in Dacula.
Police found the woman in a vehicle across from a residence on Rabbit Hill Rd. after being called out just after 3 a.m. in reference to gunshots being fired.
When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She died at the scene, police said.
Investigators have responded to the location and are interviewing witnesses. At this time, police said there is no motive available and investigators are working to identify the female victim.
Anyone with information in this case can contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 20-073312
