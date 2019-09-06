A woman's wallet was stolen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month, and days later she was attacked and her Lawrenceville home was burglarized, police said.
A woman was shopping at the mall in Burlington Coat Factory on Aug. 10 when she walked away from her purse momentarily and her wallet was stolen. Police said the purse held items that listed her address along with a spare key.
On Aug. 11, the victim was at home and heard a noise in her garage. She was struck in the head with a blunt object by an unknown person. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim said nothing was taken from the home.
Police released surveillance video from the mall of the person they believe to be the suspect.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, dark baseball hat and a large chain necklace.
Gwinnett County detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Refer to case numbers 19-073645 and 19-073338 when reporting information.