Gwinnett police said a woman came home to find a male relative dead in her home in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
Officers from the police department's Bay Creek Precinct were called to the woman's home on Lockridge Lane shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of a person who had been shot.
"Detectives are still working on a timeline of events leading up to the homicide," police said in a statement. "No suspect description is available at this time."
Detectives plan to speak with a large group of concerned friends who have gathered outside the home.
Anyone who has information about the man's death is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-024852.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
