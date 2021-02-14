The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating what it called a domestic-related homicide that took place in a Dacula area neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in unincorporated Dacula, Sgt. Michele Pihera said. When officers arrived, they located a woman in her early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died, Pihera said.
Pihera said investigators believe the shooting took place in the roadway. There are several shell casings along the opposite side of the road, according to Pihera.
Investigators are following up on possible leads in this case.
Police said it is unclear if the victim is a resident of the home where the shooting took place.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-011934
