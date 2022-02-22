Gwinnett County police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning at an extended stay motel located near Lilburn.
Police said a woman was found shot to death. According to Cpl. Michael Truesdell, South Precinct officers responded to a “person shot” call at about 4:30 am. When officers arrived, they located a female inside a room suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
When paramedics arrived shortly after police, the female was pronounced dead, Truesdell said. The woman has not been identified.
Truesdell said detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide. Investigators said they believe the bullet came through a window or the wall of the hotel room, hit the woman and fatally injured her.
Police are asking anyone who has information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220017306
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.