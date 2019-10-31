A woman was found dead in a car in the HOV lane on Interstate 85 Thursday morning in what Gwinnett County police are calling a homicide investigation.
The HOV lane and the fast lane adjacent to it are shutdown while police conduct a death investigation on Interstate 85 northbound just south of Jimmy Carter Blvd.
According to police, the car is stopped in the HOV lane and the victim is dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Police said that according to the Medical Examiner's Office, the death does not appear to be a suicide.
Police said the victim is a black female who is not being identified because police have not yet been able to notify the family. According to police, the woman's body was resting in the driver’s seat in her vehicle and there were no defects to the passenger side of the vehicle. There were no passengers in the car when police arrived.
Police said there is no motive for the crime at this point.
