Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 4.54.11 PM.png
Photo: Gwinnett County Department of Transportation

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon that happened near the intersection of Annistown Rd. and Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Police said they responded to a location near a car dealership on Centerville Highway where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.