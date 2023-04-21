A fire that broke out at a home in the Snellville area on Thursday night resulted in the death of one woman, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.
Firefighters were called to the single-story home on the 3700 block of Eli Drive at about 10:55 p.m. on Thursday. A Gwinnett police officer had noticed the home was on fire and reported it to 9-1-1 officials, telling them the roof was beginning to cave in.
Firefighters arrived five minutes after they received the call.
"Fire crews observed heavy fire venting from the windows and deployed several fire hoses for a fire attack," Gwinnett Fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. "Firefighters searched the home and discovered the remains of a deceased adult. No other fire victims were found in the home. Firefighters faced multiple challenges on this fire scene, including arcing power lines that serviced the house and floor systems compromised by fire damage."
The Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman whose body was found in the burning home as Mary Anderson. She died from smoke and soot inhalation.
"The officer attempted to alert the residents and rescue any victims, but intense heat forced him to retreat to safety," McGiboney said.
The fire was brought under control at about 11:34 p.m., but the cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
"This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of practicing home fire safety," McGiboney said. "Firefighters encourage residents to develop a home fire escape plan, practice fire drills regularly, install and maintain working smoke alarms, and look for and eliminate hazards that could cause a fire to start or grow in intensity."
Gwinnett residents who would like more information about home fire and life safety, or would like firefighters to conduct a free smoke alarm check, should call the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or send an email to FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
