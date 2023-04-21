A fire that broke out at a home in the Snellville area on Thursday night resulted in the death of one woman, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home on the 3700 block of Eli Drive at about 10:55 p.m. on Thursday. A Gwinnett police officer had noticed the home was on fire and reported it to 9-1-1 officials, telling them the roof was beginning to cave in.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.