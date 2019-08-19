081919_GDP_Single_vehicle_accident

Police said a 29-year-old woman died in a Saturday evening wreck in Norcross

 Special photo

Police said a 29-year-old woman died in a car wreck early Saturday morning on Dawson Boulevard in Norcross. 

Officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident at approximately 2 a.m. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver, Shantier Dukes of Atlanta, was driving a white Hyundai Sonata east on Dawson Boulevard. The vehicle was north of McDonough Drive in a curve when it vehicle left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.  Police said she died from her injuries.

Police said Monday alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash. 

Tags

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.