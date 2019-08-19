Police said a 29-year-old woman died in a car wreck early Saturday morning on Dawson Boulevard in Norcross.
Officers were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident at approximately 2 a.m. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver, Shantier Dukes of Atlanta, was driving a white Hyundai Sonata east on Dawson Boulevard. The vehicle was north of McDonough Drive in a curve when it vehicle left the roadway and collided with a utility pole. Police said she died from her injuries.
Police said Monday alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.