A woman died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in Norcross, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said.
The fire occurred on the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross, with fire crews arriving just after 7 a.m. Two women were in the apartment at the time of the fire and one escaped, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services' Tommy Rutledge said.
"Two females were home at the time of the fire," Rutledge said. "One escaped unharmed and was found deceased inside the fire apartment by firefighters during a primary search.
"First-arriving crews were made aware of a person trapped inside and immediately began rescue efforts. There was heavy flames showing from the first and second floor of the building when firefighters arrived."
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Rutledge said. The name of the woman who died in the fire has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.