A woman died in a house fire in Duluth in the early hours of Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to Whitney Park Dr. in Duluth just before 1 a.m. to find heavy flames and smoke at the two-story house.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said initial reports of an elderly female trapped inside were confirmed.
"The first-due engine company was met with an elderly male and a caretaker outside when they arrived," Rutledge said. "Flames were intense as firefighters entered the house in an attempt to rescue the trapped victim from a back bedroom.
"The woman was removed from the upstairs bedroom during the primary search and was transported to the hospital with injuries conducive to the fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital."
Rutledge said the caretaker was evaluated and released at the scene by paramedics. There were no other injuries reported.
Rutledge said the exact cause of the fire is undetermined but is under investigation. He said it appears accidental and that it likely started on the back porch.
The blaze caused heavy fire damage to the home and contents.
The deceased woman's name is not being released due to privacy laws.
