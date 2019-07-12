A Gwinnett County jury found a Lawrenceville woman guilty this past week of obstructing and attacking Lilburn police who were attempting to retrieve a reported runaway.
Cristina Cruz, 38, was found guilty of aggravated assault on a peace officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, removal of a weapon from a public official and attempted removal of a weapon from public official during a melee outside Inglesia Cristiana Evangelica Church on March 25, 2018.
She will be sentenced in September, according to prosecutors.
Police went to the church to pick up a 16-year old girl, who had been reported as a runaway. Police found the girl sitting in a car at the church with Cruz's 17-year old son.
The younger Cruz refused to let the police take the girl with them and a scuffle broke out between the cops and the entire Cruz family, including another son and Cruz's husband.
During the fight, prosecutors said Cristina Cruz attempted to get between one of the officers and the car, and then grabbed the cop's baton and tried to pull it out of his hand.
The prosecutors also said she grabbed a TASER from the officer when he tried to use it on her husband, who was fighting with another Lilburn cop. She was accused of trying to use the TASER on the cop that she took it from, but dropped it when he pulled out his firearm and ordered her to drop it.
The entire Cruz family was arrested after the dispute ended.
Cristina Cruz was acquitted of felony obstruction.