Two weeks after a 24-year-old Lawrenceville man died in a motorcycle wreck involving an SUV, the driver of the car that hit him has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Samantha Dickson, 33, of Lawrenceville, was also charged with failure to yield while turning left after hitting Devaughn Jones on Duluth Highway (Highway 120) by Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville on July 24.
According to an accident report, Dickson was turning left onto Lakes Parkway at about 7:30 p.m. when she hit Jones, who was driving a Honda motorcycle.
At the time of the wreck, Dickson told police there was “somewhat of a glare from the setting sun, but she did not see any vehicles approaching” before she turned.
“(Dickson) said she began making her left turn when she suddenly noticed the motorcycle right in front of her,” the report said. “(Dickson) then stated her and (Jones’) vehicle made impact with one another in the left eastbound lane of (Hwy.) 120.”
Jones, who was wearing a helmet, died on scene from his injuries. Dickson was uninjured.
Police said alcohol did not appear to have played a role in the wreck.
Dickson has not yet been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, though she is "aware of the warrants," police said.