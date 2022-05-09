A woman accused of firing shots at a Gwinnett County Public Schools bus was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.
Gwinnett County police said the suspect fired shots at a local school bus while it was driving through a Suwanee area neighborhood Monday morning around 7:15. Police said they responded to a shots fired call near Highland Gate Circle and Highland Gate Drive and when they arrived took the female suspect into custody.
No children on the bus were injured, police said, and the bus arrived safely at Riverside Elementary School.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, police said.
Police said the incident is being investigated as aggravated assault. Police spokesman J.R. Richter said officers interviewed the bus driver at Riverside Elementary School, located on Settles Bridge Rd. in the Suwanee area.
The incident happened in the Highlands at Bridgegate subdivision located off Johnson Road. The subdivision is near Settles Bridge Park, which is located on Johnson Road about a mile off of Suwanee Dam Road.
"We are grateful for the awareness of our driver, the partnership, and the swift investigation of our School Police and Gwinnett County Police, who were able to identify the suspect and take them into custody this morning," Laramie said. "Most importantly, we are so grateful the GCPS staff and children on the bus arrived safely at school.
"We have an increased presence of officers on site today to ensure all of our students, families, and staff feel safe as we continue to focus on teaching and learning as well as the mental and physical well-being of our students and staff."
Gwinnett County investigators remain on the scene at the subdivision — which is located near Settles Bridge Park, police said.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is still active.
Police officials are asking anyone who has information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
