A woman has been arrested for stealing one expensive dog from a person she was negotiating to buy the dog from — and trying to steal another one from a second victim.
The woman, Renae Tolbert, has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempt robbery. Sgt. J.R. Richter said the woman had talked to the victims about buying French bulldog puppies from them.
One incident happened in a parking lot on the 3300 block on Centerville Highway in Snellville on July 26.
"Tolbert asked the victim if she could hold the puppy to look at it and once the victim handed the dog over, the suspect fled in her vehicle," Richter said.
Police responded to the scene of the theft and talked to the victim. They were then contacted by a second victim who said Tolbert had allegedly done the same thing to them an hour earlier, except the woman had not been able to get the dog in that case.
"The second victim said that she had communicated online with Tolbert and agreed to a price for the dog," Richter said. "She came to meet Tolbert and when she showed Tolbert the dog, the suspect grabbed the dog and attempted to flee but the second victim was able to stop her and get the dog back."
Police are using the incidents as a warning to people about what could happen if they don't take precautions while arranging sales over the internet.
French bulldogs, for example, are a very expensive dog breed, making them valuable targets for thieves. Various websites list price ranges for French bulldogs that begin as low as $1,000 to as much as $7,000 for one dog. Canine Journal, for example, lists the price range as $1,500 to $3,000 for a French bulldog.
"It is always a good practice to meet in a public place when arranging a sale online," Richter said. "We advise our residents to use the utmost caution during these transactions and to make sure that you know who the other person is whether you are a buyer or a seller."
Anyone who has information about the theft and attempted theft is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers tipsters a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220060483 and 2200605211.
