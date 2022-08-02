A woman has been arrested for stealing one expensive dog from a person she was negotiating to buy the dog from — and trying to steal another one from a second victim.

The woman, Renae Tolbert, has been charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempt robbery. Sgt. J.R. Richter said the woman had talked to the victims about buying French bulldog puppies from them.

