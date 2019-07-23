A Stone Mountain woman accused of leaving the scene after hitting a 38-year-old Norcross man on Beaver Ruin Road Saturday night was arrested Monday while on the way to turn herself in.
Brittany Ashley, 32, was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and vehicular homicide for the death of Kevin Brown, Gwinnett County Police Department spokesman Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
West Precinct officers found Brown shortly before midnight on Saturday after they responded to a call about a man lying in the road in unincorporated Norcross.
"The caller said it appeared the male had been struck by a vehicle," Rundles said. "When officers arrived they located a male, later identified as 38-year-old Kevin Brown of Norcross, unresponsive in the roadway. Kevin was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries."
The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit responded to investigate the wreck, where investigators determined that Brown was hit while trying to cross the road.
The vehicle that hit him fled the scene prior to police arriving, and the driver never contacted 911 to report the collision, Rundles said.
"(Investigators) were also able to determine from evidence gathered at the scene that the vehicle involved is a 2013-2015 Nissan Sentra, unknown color," Rundles said. "The vehicle will have a missing front grill and most likely will have damage in the area of the front bumper, hood and windshield."
Investigators found Ashley's car on Beaver Ruin Road on Monday, which had significant damage "consistent with the incident."
She is currently being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.