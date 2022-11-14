A kitchen and bath building products company is expanding with a new 200,000-square-foot facility in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Wolf Home Products will move into the new facility at 2200 Cedars Road and expected to add 20 new jobs over the next two years. The company distributed kitchen and bath cabinets across an area which stretches from San Antonio to southeast Georgia.

