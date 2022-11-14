A kitchen and bath building products company is expanding with a new 200,000-square-foot facility in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Wolf Home Products will move into the new facility at 2200 Cedars Road and expected to add 20 new jobs over the next two years. The company distributed kitchen and bath cabinets across an area which stretches from San Antonio to southeast Georgia.
“With this expansion, we'll have broader, deeper inventories to support our service model, helping us honor our ongoing commitment to business growth for our customers, suppliers and employees,” Wolf Home Products Chief Operating Officer Brad Kostelich said. “The overall scale of the operations will help drive productivity and efficiencies, creating an opportunity for us to deliver more value to the market.”
Wolf Home Products operates 34 facilities across the U.S. and Canada. The new facility in Gwinnett is expected to allow the company to grow in select markets.
The company donates funds, time and products to groups such as Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the United Way, Keystone Kidspace and the Boy Scouts of America. It also supports efforts at the non-profitt Wolf Conservation Center to protect and preserve wolves in North America.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development, Mero Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Gwinnett County government, Georgia Electric Membership Corporation and Partnership Gwinnett worked together to secure the expansion project.
“Expanding companies, like Wolf Home Products, accounted for 74% of total projects last fiscal year,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Kristi Brigman said. “Georgia’s existing companies are the backbone of our economy, and our partners in Gwinnett County have been dedicated to creating an environment where business can thrive.”
Local officials hailed the announcement about Wolf Home Products expansion.
“When existing industries expand in Gwinnett County, it endorses our business-friendly environment and quality workforce,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We appreciate Wolf Home Products choosing to grow in our vibrantly connected community.”
Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes added, “We value companies who choose to continue to invest in Gwinnett County. This expansion further demonstrates that our community remains an ideal place for businesses to succeed.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
