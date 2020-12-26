The Latino community's importance to the Democratic Party, particularly in closely contested races like the Jan. 5 runoffs, has been documented in the past. But their is another group that some Democrats say are just as important to their party: the Asian-American community.
With the two U.S. Senate runoffs — where Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively — expected to be tight, Asian-Americans in the Democratic Party are working to make sure their community's voice plays a role in flipping both seats.
"I think the Asian-American community really demonstrated its influence this past election, where we saw a huge surge in turnout, particularly among first time Asian-American voters," said state Rep. Sam Park, a Korean-American Democrat from Lawrenceville who is taking over the Gwinnett legislative delegation's chairman.
There's a reason why Democrats in Gwinnett are trying to reach out to the Asian-American community as the internationally-watched U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia loom: they make up a noteworthy chunk of the county's electorate.
As of Nov. 1, the most recent date that voter registration democratic data is available fro the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, there were 56,260 voters of Asian or Pacific Islander descent registered to vote in Gwinnett. That constitutes nearly 9.7% of the 582,917 people registered to vote in the county at that time.
That number also meant there were 2,000 more Asian-American registered voters than Latino registered voters in Gwinnett on the eve of the Nov. 3 general election. There were only 54,258 registered Latino voters at that time.
Only Whites and African-Americans have more registered voters in Gwinnett County.
"Gwinnett is an incredibly diverse community and the Asian-American community is incredibly important for turning (Democrats) out as well as the African-American community, the Latinx community and everybody," said Aloke Prabhu, an Indo-American who is working in Gwinnett as a regional field director for the Democratic Party ahead of the Jan 5 runoffs.
"We want to make sure that our campaign is talking to every single voter, making this campaign as accessible as possible because it really is going to take everybody to come out to knock on the doors, to vote on election day or absentee for us to win this thing."
But, there are challenges in doing outreach to the Asian community versus other communities.
A major one is language.
The Asian community also includes far greater lingual diversity that the Latino community, where the primary languages are Spanish and Portuguese. Outreach to the Asian community as a whole means being able to communicate in Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Khmer, Mandarin, Hindi and Thai among many other languages.
"It's definitely challenging because the Asian-American community has a lot of different little groups," Prabhu said. "One of the things is the first barrier is obviously language and to that, our field has put together a program that reaches out to Asian-American that has literature, and also our voter protection hotline, in I believe four to five different languages including Hindi, Vietnamese, Mandarin and, I believe, Cantonese among others."
Prabhu said the Democratic Party is also doing a lot of "Asian-American to Asian-American outreach" where people from a particular Asian-American community speak to other members of their community about candidates.
But, like the Latino community, not all members of the Asian community align themselves with the Democratic Party.
The first Korean-American to serve in the Georgia General Assembly, former state Rep. BJay Pak, was a Republican from Lilburn and Jacqueline Tseng, a native of Cambodia, was the Gwinnett Republican Party's secretary and first ran for the party's nomination for the 7th Congressional District before switching to run for the county commission's District 1 seat earlier this year.
Democrats are making a push to get Asian-American voters on their side, however.
"Traditionally, I think a lot of Asian-Americans, certainly Koreans (and) older Chinese — older Asian-Americans tend to be conservative," Park said. "But, I think given how far the Republican Party has moved, (Asian-American voters) are now more inclined to be swing voters, not because of ideology, but because of the real day-to-day impact that the lack of actions or leadership have had on their own lives.
"So many Asian-Americans are small business owners and they have been on the front line of the challenges that this pandemic has caused."
Park said terminology used by President Donald Trump to describe COVID-19, such as calling it Wuhan Flu or Kung Flu, has not helped either.
"Asian-Americans also, along with dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, have faced a wave of discrimination and violence" because of rhetoric, Park said.
Aloke Prabhu helped organize a get out the vote canvassing kickoff event for Democrats near Sugarloaf Mills in Lawreneville on Monday, with Park as one of the speakers.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of both African-American and Asian-American descent, had been scheduled to speak at the Lawrenceville event but had to pull out at the last minute so she could be in Washington for a Senate vote on the latest COVID-19 relief package.
Prabhu said having Harris, who is of Indian descent on her mother's side, as vice president is a benefit to Democrats as they reach out to Asian-Americans. He said he quit his job and went to work for Harris' campaign in Iowa, when she was running for president, because he was inspired by her.
"It definitely helps to have representation," Prabhu said. "Obviously Georgians want to see a White House, a Senate and a House that represents their values and looks like them."
Park said the fact that Harris was coming to Gwinnett for the second time in as many months — she headlined a speech at the Infinite Energy Center on Nov. 1 — speaks volumes about the county's importance in the national political landscape.
"Gwinnett is the political epicenter of change in the state of Georgia, and given the importance that Georgia plays in our ability to determine the course of this country, I think it says a lot about Gwinnett," he said. "With Gwinnett, we're so diverse, you know, Black, White, Asian, Latino, young, old.
"I think Gwinnett represents the future of this state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.