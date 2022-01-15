As forecasts evolved late in the week, Gwinnett County began the weekend by finding itself facing a winter weather advisory with warnings of potential snow and ice for Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Saturday morning. It was to begin at midnight on Saturday and last through the end of Sunday. Weather forecasters are warning that up to 2 inches of snow, two-tenths of an inch of ice and wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected in the advisory area.
The high on Sunday is expected to be around 34 degrees, which is just barely above the freezing mark, and the low on Sunday night is forecast to be about 27 degrees.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and power lines may result in some power outages," the weather service said in a statement. "Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts."
Georgia officials began making preparations for the storm with Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency for 91 counties in north Georgia in anticipation of the storm's potential damage.
"Due to the possibility of black ice accumulating on roadways, the winter storm poses a danger to the people of Georgia and assistance from the state of Georgia is necessary to provide for the public's health, safety, and welfare, protect public and private property and mitigate consequences of this winter storm," Kemp wrote in his declaration.
There is a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until the end of Sunday for northeast Georgia, and coming as far south as Hall County.
The National Weather Service is advising residents in the winter storm warning area that between 4 and 8 inches of snow and about two-tenths of an inch of ice and wind gusts of up to 40 mph could be possible depending on the elevation where they live.
People in the winter storm warning area are being encouraged to stay home and avoid travel.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service said in a statement. "Slow down and drive with caution. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts."
The weather is already having an impact on some of the planned events for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, which is Monday. Gwinnett County said some service projects that had been planned for the holiday have been either postponed or rescheduled.
County officials urged Gwinnettians to fully charge their phones before the storm arrives, stay off roads and make sure emergency supplies are stocked in their homes.
The county reminded residents that it operates all five of its warming stations from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. on nights when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. The warming stations are located at:
• Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue in Buford
• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
• Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross
• Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
• Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St. in Lawrenceville
