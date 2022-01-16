Lt. Justin Wilson said Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services was kept busy Sunday with the weather that hit the area, responding to numerous calls throughout the county.
However, Wilson said there were no weather-related injuries reported and no American Red Cross assistance was requested by occupants with structural damage to their home.
Wilson said Fire and Emergency Services command staff opened the Fire War Room and began monitoring the winter storm response at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning following preparations throughout the week. He said Fire and Emergency Services will return to normal operations at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Here is a short synopsis of incidents handled by the department on Sunday, but does not include all incidents.
Trees on structures:
• 1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a tree down across the front porch of the residence. No immediate threat to the occupants.
• 1800 Block of Suwanee Ridge Court NW in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a large tree fell into the home causing moderate damage.
• 3000 Block of Holcomb Bridge Road NW in Peachtree Corners
Firefighters found a tree caused minor damage to a building at The Centre at Peachtree Corners Apartments. Crews were able to assist residents by clearing a path for ingress and egress.
• 200 Block of Saint Simons Cove SW in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a tree fell onto the roof of the home.
• 3200 Block of Sir Gregory Manor NW in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.
• 30 Block of Karen Camile Drive NE in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a tree fell and caused moderate damage to the roof of the home.
• 100 Block of Legion Drive NE in Buford
Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home causing moderate damage.
• 5000 Block of Wydella Road SW in Lilburn
Firefighters found a tree fell onto the home.
• 2100 Block of Boone Place SW in Snellville
Firefighters found a tree limb fell through the roof of the home.
• 700 Block of Michael Lee Way NW in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found three trees down on the property. One tree fell across the driveway and two trees fell onto the home with only minor damage to the structure.
• 5000 Block of Price Drive NE in Suwanee
Firefighters found a large limb and several small branches punctured through the roof of the home. Power was secured to the affected area.
• 1000 Block of Country Walk Court NE in Lawrenceville
Firefighters found a tree fell and damaged the front of the home.
Trees/power lines down
• 400 Block of Russell Ridge Drive NW in Lawrenceville
• Riverside Parkway NW/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road NW in Lawrenceville
• 3000 Block of Revere Circle SW in Snellville
• 200 Block of Ozora Road SE in Loganville
• S Rockbridge Road SW/Juhan Road SW in Stone Mountain
• 600 Block of Rock Springs Road SW in Grayson
• Cannon Road SW/Centerville Rosebud Road SW in Loganville
• 1200 Block of Beaver Ruin Road NW in Norcross
• Johnson Road SW/Sugarloaf Parkway SW in Lawrenceville
• Dunwoody Club Drive NW/Dunwoody Glen Court NW in Atlanta
• 700 Block of Glochester Place NW in Norcross
• Puritan Drive NE/Level Creek Road NE in Buford
• 4900 Block of Mink Livsey Road SW in Snellville
• 1500 Block of Pine Creek Drive NE in Lawrenceville
• 2800 Block of N Bogan Road NE in Buford
• 3000 Thompson Mill Road NE in Buford
• Shiloh Road SW/Ross Road SW in Snellville
• 100 Block of Wilson Avenue NE in Buford
• 2700 Block of Crestworth Lane NE in Buford
• 800 Block of Old Cumming Road NE in Buford
• 2900 Block of Camp Mitchell Road SE in Loganville
• 4400 Block of Amy Road SW in Snellville
Trees down:
• 3500 Block of Everson Road SW in Snellville
• Interstate 985 NB, South of Buford Drive in Buford
• Old Snellville Highway SW/Leisure Lake Drive SW in Lawrenceville
• Moore Road NW/ Crofton Landing NW in Suwanee
• Chandler Road SE/Tribble Creek Drive SE in Grayson
• Spain Road SW/Johnson Drive SW in Snellville
• 1900 Block of Heatherton Road NE in Dacula
• 2500 Block of Collins Hill Road NE in Lawrenceville
• 3800 Block of Tuggle Road NE in Buford
• 1500 Block of Park Grove Drive NW in Lawrenceville
Blown transformers:
• Hill Drive NW/Cardinal Lake Drive NW in Duluth
• 3800 Block of Silk Leaf Way NE in Buford
• 200 Block of Honeysuckle Circle NW in Lawrenceville
