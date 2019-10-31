As the holidays near, we are used to time passing quickly. But in Sugar Hill it’s gone from Halloween to winter overnight.
At least outside of City Hall, where the Ice Rink @ Sugar Hill is situated. The rink, which has become an annual tradition for the city, is open for business and will stay that way all the way through the holidays on into February.
“The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill is a great way to bring the community together. We are excited to have a thriving downtown year-round, from concerts and the splash park during the summer to ice skating in the winter,” Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards previously said of the city attraction. “The skating rink is now a family tradition and we hope to see many of our neighbors and the surrounding community on the ice.”
General admission is $10 ($8 for children 8 and under) and a season pass can be purchased for $129. Skate rental is $3,
