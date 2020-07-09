Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University has opened a new state-of-the-art infusion pharmacy and is expanding the infusion center at its Emory Johns Creek Hospital location to better serve patients.
Jason VanGalder, director of operations at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, said the renovations will add several new exam rooms and infusion chairs, and increase its capacity to treat up to 16 patients in exam rooms and 26 patients in the infusion treatment areas simultaneously.
“The expansion of Winship at EJCH illustrates Emory Healthcare’s commitment to deliver exceptional cancer care to meet the needs of our community and enhance the patient experience,” Emory Johns Creek Hospital CEO Marilyn Margolis said.
Ryan Haumschild, director of pharmaceutical services at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Winship, added that the new sterile compounding pharmacy will help ensure safety, sterility and quality in all medications being prepared and dispensed to patients.
As Georgia's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, Winship connects patients to expertise and resources such as multidisciplinary care teams of sub-specialty doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, genetic counselors and social workers.
Winship also offers patients access to more than 300 clinical trials that test novel treatments not yet available through standard clinical practice. The location at Emory Johns Creek Hospital treats on average 50 patients daily in the infusion center and up to 80 patients per day in the clinic.
“The new treatment areas and clinical space at Emory Johns Creek Hospital give patients greater access to Winship’s advanced cancer treatment in their own neighborhood,” Winship Executive Director Walter J. Curran Jr. said. “Providing care closer to home helps us in our mission to lessen the burden of cancer for all Georgians.”
To make an appointment, call 1-946-7447 or visit winshipcancer.emory.edu.
