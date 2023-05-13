image008 (2).jpg

From left, Northview High School student Madeline Soh, Rep. Lucy McBath, South Gwinnett High School student Ranier Diaz and Norcross High School student Rabiatou Ndiaye pose for a photo at the 7th Congressional District Art Competition reception.

 Photo: U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath's Office

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced the winners of the 2023 7th Congressional District Art Competition.

There were 43 art submissions, representing 31 students from seven high schools in the district. Northview High School student Madeline Soh won first place, followed by South Gwinnett High School student Ranier Diaz, who took second place, and Norcross High School student Rabiatou Ndiaye, who took third place.

