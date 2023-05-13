From left, Northview High School student Madeline Soh, Rep. Lucy McBath, South Gwinnett High School student Ranier Diaz and Norcross High School student Rabiatou Ndiaye pose for a photo at the 7th Congressional District Art Competition reception.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced the winners of the 2023 7th Congressional District Art Competition.
There were 43 art submissions, representing 31 students from seven high schools in the district. Northview High School student Madeline Soh won first place, followed by South Gwinnett High School student Ranier Diaz, who took second place, and Norcross High School student Rabiatou Ndiaye, who took third place.
As the first place winner, Soh's artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol while Diaz's work will be displayed in McBath's Washington D.C. office and Ndiaye's work will be displayed in McBath's district office in Duluth.
“Each piece of artwork submitted in this year’s competition reflects the unique gifts and talents of our district’s young people, and I am thankful that so many students chose to share that gift through this competition,” McBath said.
“This competition could not have been possible without the help of the parents and teachers who inspire these young artists every day, and I am so proud of how well-represented our entire district is in this competition. Congratulations to our winners and to all participating students!”
