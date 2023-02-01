2022 2023 American History Essay Contest Winner.jpg

From left, Winn Holt Elementary School fifth grader Nur Sufiya Ilyas receives a certificate as the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2022-2023 American History Essay Contest Winner from the chapter’s American History Committee Chairwoman, Linda LaPerre, and Chapter Regent Lynn Jacques.

 Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution

A fifth-grader from Winn Holt Elementary School was recently recognized by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for her essay on the Second Continental Congress.

The chapter recognized Nur Sufiya Ilyas as the winner of its American History Essay Contest at a recent chapter meeting, where Ilyas received a bronze medal, a certificate and a monetary award. The contest is designed to get school students to be creative in how they think about U.S. history, and to think about history in a new light.

