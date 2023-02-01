From left, Winn Holt Elementary School fifth grader Nur Sufiya Ilyas receives a certificate as the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2022-2023 American History Essay Contest Winner from the chapter’s American History Committee Chairwoman, Linda LaPerre, and Chapter Regent Lynn Jacques.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
A fifth-grader from Winn Holt Elementary School was recently recognized by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for her essay on the Second Continental Congress.
The chapter recognized Nur Sufiya Ilyas as the winner of its American History Essay Contest at a recent chapter meeting, where Ilyas received a bronze medal, a certificate and a monetary award. The contest is designed to get school students to be creative in how they think about U.S. history, and to think about history in a new light.
“Each year the contest is open to students in public, private, and parochial schools in grades five through eight,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter officials said. “The 2022-2023 essay contest asked students to imagine that they were delegates to the 1775-1776 Second Continental Congress representing a specific colony. Which colony would they be from and what would be important for them to accomplish for their colony?”
Winn Holt Elementary School Principal Lisa Glausier and fifth-grade teacher Faith Harvienx attended the awards presentation with Ilyas.
