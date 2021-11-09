Pictured, from left, is Carrie Harris, Community Engagement Coordinator, Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers; Katherine Weaver, Para-Professional Caregiver of the Year; and Dr. Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.
Katherine Weaver, a social worker at the Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, was recently honored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and Seniorlink as one of the winners of the 2021 Georgia Caregivers of the Year Awards.
Weaver is the Para-professional Caregiver of the Year while Lynn Platt is the Family Caregiver of the Year and Ellen Criswell is the Volunteer Caregiver of the Year.
Each of the winners was recognized this week with a drive-by celebration where they received a gilded rose, a citation signed by RCI Founder and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and a check for $1,000.
This annual recognition comes at the start of National Family Caregivers Month, a nationwide celebration every November of the men and women who support individuals in need of care.
“The Georgia Caregivers of the Year celebration is an opportunity for us to recognize the tremendous contributions of caregivers to our health care system, our economy, and our communities. Our three winners are strong, resilient, inspiring individuals who consistently put the needs of the people they care for first, and their stories are representative of the experiences of the more than 53 million caregivers in America,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, Chief Executive Officer at RCI. “But at the same time that we thank and celebrate individual caregivers, we must continue to advocate for better services, support, and responsive policies for all caregivers. Caregivers are at a breaking point, and we must do better to understand and prioritize their well-being.”
This is the second year of sponsorship by Seniorlink, a tech-enabled care management company focused on keeping care in the home where family caregivers play a pivotal role.
In her work, Weaver consistently refers clients to the Nursing Home Transition (NHT) and Community Transition programs, supporting families in their efforts to stay in home- and community-based settings. She is a former Social Worker of the Year, named in 2019 by Northeast Georgia Regional Commission-Area Agency on Aging.
“Katherine has been able to recognize and motivate the full potentials in her consumers while remaining person centered,” Katrina Ogbe of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission wrote in the nomination. “She has been known to follow up with every consumer who leaves and even visit with several after discharge.”
