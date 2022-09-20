A Barrow County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after he plead guilty to shooting and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and taking her to South Carolina before abandoning her in a parking lot in 2019.
Winder resident Ralph Haywood Jones Jr., 30, pled guilty to the kidnapping charge in April and was recently sentenced for the crime. He was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers in winder on June 10, 2019. He allegedly left the friend lying in a driveway in Winder as she was bleeding from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. He also allegedly did not seek medical attention for his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his children, after abandoned her — as well as his vehicle — in the parking lot in Fair Play, S.C.
Neither woman died from their wounds, however.
“Jones’s horrific violence resulted in significant trauma to his victims, their families, and his children,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Fortunately, the quick response of our local law enforcement partners prevented the victims’ deaths. The intersection of domestic and firearms violence poses a serious risk to public safety and remains a top priority for our office and federal, state, and local law enforcement.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Winder Police Department and the Oconee County, S.C. Sheriff's Office investigated the case, which was brought as part of the federal Northern District of Georgia’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. Prosecutors said Jones and the ex-girlfriend were scheduled to visit their children during a supervised visitation. The ex-girlfriend asked her friend to join her on the trip because she did not want to be alone with Jones during the trip.
Jones shot the ex-girlfriend's friend as they were preparing to leave and then shot the ex-girlfriend in the back of the neck.
After Jones abandoned his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot in South Carolina, officers found her while she was still bleeding but alive, according to prosecutors. She was incoherent because of the gunshot wound, however.
“Cooperation between law enforcement agencies is critical to citizen safety and the events of June 10th, 2019, demonstrates that,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “After receiving information from the Winder Police Department that a suspect in a crime from their jurisdiction may be located in Oconee County, SC, we located the victim in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store in Fair Play. Based on information we had obtained, Jones was located just down the road and was arrested and charged with a being a Fugitive from Justice in our County. The Sheriff's Office also assisted Winder Police with obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle. The importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies cannot be overstated and we are grateful that Jones is being held accountable for the crimes he has committed.”
Law enforcement found Jones hiding nearby in some bushes and arrested him.
“The only thing to be thankful for after Jones’s reign of terror is that no one was killed, even though he showed a disregard for human life,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Through the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, the FBI will continue to work with our partners to save lives and remove violent offenders from our streets.”
Winder Police Chief Jim Fullington added, “This investigation represents a great example of several layers of agencies working together to help protect our citizens and help bring justice to victims of a terrible violent crime. Officers and medical responders of local agencies in Georgia initially responded and then collaborated with officers in South Carolina and helped get treatment for the injured and arrest Jones.
"During the investigation, federal authorities became involved to assist in the investigation and the US Attorney’s office persistently pursued a strong prosecution. A great team effort of multiple agencies. The Winder Police department appreciates the teamwork. Because of these efforts, a violent offender is taken off the streets.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
