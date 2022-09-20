gavel.jpg (copy) (copy)

A Barrow County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after he plead guilty to shooting and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and taking her to South Carolina before abandoning her in a parking lot in 2019.

Winder resident Ralph Haywood Jones Jr., 30, pled guilty to the kidnapping charge in April and was recently sentenced for the crime. He was accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and a friend of hers in winder on June 10, 2019. He allegedly left the friend lying in a driveway in Winder as she was bleeding from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. He also allegedly did not seek medical attention for his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his children, after abandoned her — as well as his vehicle — in the parking lot in Fair Play, S.C.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.