Winder Highway in Lawrenceville in front of the Department of Water Resources building is back open after a gas leak closed the road for roughly one hour.

County officials originally projected the road could be closed between two and three hours. 

Lawrenceville Gas repaired the leak.

No injuries occurred and no evacuations were necessary. 

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories about the county in which he grew up.