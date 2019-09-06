Winder Highway in Lawrenceville in front of the Department of Water Resources building is back open after a gas leak closed the road for roughly one hour.
County officials originally projected the road could be closed between two and three hours.
Lawrenceville Gas repaired the leak.
No injuries occurred and no evacuations were necessary.
Update: The gas leak has been secured and the roadway has been reopened. No injuries or evacuations were required at any time during this incident.GCFES PIO2— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) September 6, 2019