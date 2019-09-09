The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said one student was hospitalized after a fight at Winder-Barrow High School on Thursday.
Police said in a statement two female students got into an altercation shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
"The students fought in the hallway when their class released for lunch," a statement said. "As a result of the fight, one female student sustained a head injury and was ultimately taken to the hospital."
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident and asks for anyone with videos of the incident to contact investigators at 770-307-3080, ext. 8575.
The statement said the Barrow County Sheriff's school resource officer assigned to the school responded to the fight in minutes. The student that was severely injured was treated by trained medical professionals at the school. The student's mother was contacted and she provided her daughter's transport to the hospital.
Hours after the incident, the sheriff's office became aware of a partial video of the fight. Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.
"At this time there is no evidence to lead investigators to believe this incident involved bullying," a statement said.