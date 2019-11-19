Two students at Winder-Barrow High School were arrested and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center for having a gun on campus Tuesday.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that a school resource officer assigned to the school received a tip at 8:40 a.m. about a student who was allegedly carrying a firearm on the campus.
"The School Resource Officer made contact with the student and ultimately secured a firearm that was in the student’s possession without incident," the Sheriffs Office said in the statement.
"The investigation led to another student who had brought the firearm to school initially."
It was not immediately clear why the students were carrying the gun on school grounds. The sheriff's office said deputies do not have any evidence which showed the students intended to use the gun at the school.
The students, both of whom are juveniles, were charged with possession of a firearm on school property.