NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. — Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Williams of Winder is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).
Williams, a 2016 graduate of Winder Barrow High School, said he joined the U.S. Navy to have a different story when he came to the table with family and friends.
Today, Williams serves as a boatswain’s mate responsible for basic rigging, refueling of the ship, driving small boats and topside preservation.
“It’s good serving on The Sullivans,” said Williams. “You go through a lot but it makes you stronger. I don’t think I’d be the person I am today if I wasn’t on this ship.”
According to Navy officials, The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadalcanal on November 13, 1942.
They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.
The Sullivans is currently undergoing a routine maintenance period after completing a seven-month global deployment where they participated in multinational operations and joint training exercises with international partners to foster positive relationships while ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.
