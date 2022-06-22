Meadowcreek High School student Julie Valasquez was one of four Gwinnett high school ROTC students who were recognized by the William Day Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their school work and patriotism during the 2021-2022 school year.
Photo: William Day DAR
Four Gwinnett County High School ROTC students were recently recognized by the William Day Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their school work and patriotism during the 2021-2022 school year.
Duluth High School student Arianny Leal, Meadowcreek High School student Julie Valasquez, Peachtree Ridge High School student Brittany Hester and Norcross High School student Sarah Ann VuSantos were recognized by the chapter.
Each of the students received a certificate, a medal and monetary award for their patriotism, loyalty and academic achievement.
"We are so very proud to sponsor these wonderful students and wish them the best in the future," William Day Chapter Regent Debbie Bush said.
