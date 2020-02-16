2020 Feb 9 - Anum Khan - WmDay DAR Award (2).jpg

William Day Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Essay Chairman Kris White, left, and Regent Vanessa Watkins-Nutty pose for a photo with the chapter’s American History Essay Contest winner, Bethesda Elementary School fifth grader Anum Khan.

 Special Photo

The Duluth-based William Day Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has picked Bethesda Elementary School fifth grader Anum Khan as the winner of its annual American History Essay Contest.

Khan received a medal as well as a certificate and a monetary award from chapter officials during the chapter’s meeting on Feb. 9.

Chapter officials said this year’s essay topic was “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.