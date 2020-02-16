The Duluth-based William Day Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has picked Bethesda Elementary School fifth grader Anum Khan as the winner of its annual American History Essay Contest.
Khan received a medal as well as a certificate and a monetary award from chapter officials during the chapter’s meeting on Feb. 9.
Chapter officials said this year’s essay topic was “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”
