Roxanne Woodard-Zachary.jpg

Roxanne Woodard-Zachary

A wife who allegedly told police she stabbed her husband earlier this week has been charged in his death.

Roxanne Woodard-Zachary, 51, faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of Brett Zachary, 53. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Police previously said Brett Zachary was stabbed during a domestic incident between himself and his wife at their home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive in the Tucker area early Monday morning.

At the time, police said Roxanne Woodard-Zachary allegedly told investigators at the scene that she and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute and that she stabbed him during the dispute.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.