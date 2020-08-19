A wife who allegedly told police she stabbed her husband earlier this week has been charged in his death.
Roxanne Woodard-Zachary, 51, faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of Brett Zachary, 53. She was arrested on Tuesday.
Police previously said Brett Zachary was stabbed during a domestic incident between himself and his wife at their home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive in the Tucker area early Monday morning.
At the time, police said Roxanne Woodard-Zachary allegedly told investigators at the scene that she and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute and that she stabbed him during the dispute.
