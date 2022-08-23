White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics Executive Director Melody Gonzales addresses attendees at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
From left, White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics Executive Director Melody Gonzales and Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program Executive Director Domenika Lynch participate in a panel discussion at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Panelists talk about opportunities for Latino business owners during the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., addresses attendees at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, talks about the Latino business community during a meeting with reporters at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph addresses attendees at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Members of the Hispanic community listen to a speaker during the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Attendees listen to a speaker during the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Presidential Inaugural Poet Richard Blanco reads a poem about his mother for attendees at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
About 250 people filled a ballroom at Georgia Gwinnett College on Tuesday to discuss how government programs can help Hispanic businesses prosper.
The White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit gave attendees to discuss not only the challenges facing Latino business owners, but also identify some of their needs, such as resources for small businesses and education, mentoring and health opportunities.
The SBA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Agriculture participated in the event. The summit was organized by the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics and the Aspen Institute.
“We’re here to talk about the historic federal dollars, historic programs, job opportunities and ways that we can partner and collaborate together to make sure that we are coming out and ... leveraging these opportunities to (address) equity issues that we know existed long before the pandemic,” said Melody Gonzales, executive director of White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.
The summit highlighted programs offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as grants that were made available to local Small Business Development Center officials to provide more multilingual services, and more than 90 job categories — ranging from financial and grant management to environmental resources and contract work — that available in Georgia as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law .
There were large group sessions at the summit, but also breakout sessions where attendees focused on topics such as U.S. Small Business Administration resources, education and health equity and prosperity in rural communities.
“For the first time in history, over 90 federal agencies have equity plans that you can see at WhiteHouse.gov/equity, and those plans mean partnership opportunities for each and every one of you, whether it’s hiring, pursuing grant opportunities, pursuing community engagement opportunities,” Gonzales told attendees during the opening large group session.
“So, I hope by hearing some of today’s speakers, you’ll get inspired to think about how else you might be able to work with us.”
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux said Latino business owners need access to capital, technical assistance and “baseline” support such as access to health insurance to be successful as entrepreneurs.
“Nationwide, Latinos are starting businesses at a faster rate than any other racial or ethnic group, with the number of Hispanic business owners growing 34% over the last 10 years,” Bourdeaux said.
“Georgia’s Latino small businesses are also unique in their demographics. While nationally, 44% of Latino entrepreneurs are foreign born or recent immigrants, in Georgia that number is 82%. We need to put the proper infrastructure in place to support these small business owners.”
Hispanics are a key part of the Gwinnett community, with the 2020 Census showing that 220,460 of the county’s then 957,062 residents were identified Hispanic/Latino.
GGC President Jann L. Joseph said students who identify themselves as Hispanic or Latino make up about 27% of the college’s total student body. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office lists Gwinnett alone as having 54,324 active registered voters who are Hispanic.
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, said the Hispanic community in Georgia has evolved and grown since was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives 20 years ago. At the same time, he said many of the big issues facing the community these days are the same ones facing a lot of families regardless of their ethnicity.
“Issues for the Latino community are (the same) issues for everybody else, what we call kitchen table issues, education, economic development, public safety, job security,” Marin said. “I think those are top issues that our Latinos (have).”
Officials said they were hopeful that the event would result in more Hispanic entrepreneurs being aware of the resources that are available to them from federal agencies.
“We are here to share technical information that can help you all economically, but also to share inspiration,” Gonzales told attendees. “I hope you’ll find that today is inspiring and gives you a lot of extra energy, ideas and motivation to carry forward in the work that you lead.”
