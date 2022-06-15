It’s likely there’s never been a day that Brenna Bortak didn’t dream about the Crimson Tide.
“My mom was a cheerleader and my dad played baseball at Alabama,” said Bortak, 18. “Alabama is the only school I applied to because it was the only one I wanted to go to.”
Bortak, who last month graduated from Archer High School, also held close another aspiration – to rally the troops from the sidelines of the University of Alabama’s storied Bryant-Denny Stadium. And after a grueling day of tryouts in mid-May, she was able to realize her dream by earning a spot on Alabama’s All-Girl cheerleading squad for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m really excited for it,” said the daughter of Brandy and Jamie Bortak of Monroe. “I’m where I’m supposed to be and everything happens for a reason. The girls on the team are the sweetest people I’ve ever met, so I think it’s the place where I fit in with people I want to surround myself with. I’m just excited to go there and cheer at Bryant-Denny, because that’s been a forever dream of mine.”
There are two cheerleading teams at the Capstone, the 38-member All-Girl team and the Coed team. As part of the distaff crew, Bortak will cheer on the sidelines for football, basketball, gymnastics and volleyball games and will also be part of Alabama’s competitive squad, which in January won its third UCA Division 1A national championship.
Bortak – one of seven freshmen who made the grade for the All-Girls team – applied and was accepted to Alabama last fall so she would be able to try out for cheerleading. She said that after a video audition that earned her an invitation to the daylong tryout, she didn’t find out she’d made the team until 11 p.m.
Her reaction?
“Relief, because it’s something I’ve worked for my whole life and to know I finally made it was a great feeling,” she said.
Cheering since the age of 6 (and participating in competitive cheer since she was 9), Bartok will head to Tuscaloosa with numerous awards to her credit. She spent four years at Archer on the varsity competition and football cheer teams and also served as captain of the squad. She was also named to the Georgia High School All-State team this year by the Georgia High School Cheerleading Coaches Association (the first Archer cheerleader to earn that distinction) and was recently named the school’s Female Student-Athlete of the Month.
She has also cheered for several years at Star Athletics Cheer & Tumbling in Winder, recently receiving the Star Award. Bortak said it was her training at Star Athletics that helped put her over the top during tryouts at Alabama.
“(The tryout) was tough but it was a lot of fun to be there with all the girls,” said Bortak, whose older brother Blake plays baseball at Samford and whose younger sister Bailey is a rising eighth-grader. “I was mentally ready for it – I was prepared to be there. I do competitive cheer at Star Athletics and my coaches really helped me get ready for this.”
Bortak, who plans to study medical marketing or nursing, is set to head to Tuscaloosa in early August, with Bryant-Denny already familiar territory.
“We’re an Alabama family and it’s where I always wanted to go and cheer,” she said. “My parents took me to games when I was younger and we went to some games last year so I’ve always been there.”
