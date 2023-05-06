Whataburger’s new Buford location will officially celebrate its opening this week.
The restaurant opened in March, but it is set to hold its ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. It is one of four restaurants that Whataburger has opened in Georgia in the last six months, and it is the first location in Gwinnett County.
“It’s been exciting to see so many fans in the Buford area enjoy Whataburger’s customizable creations,” Operating Partner Willette Stephens said. “As we officially cut the ribbon at our restaurant, we want to extend a big thanks to the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce for their support and helping celebrate with us, as well as our team members who work diligently day in and day out to represent the Whataburger brand.
“This restaurant is just the beginning as we further our investment in this thriving community.”
Whataburger locations are open 24 hours a day, except for Christmas Day. The Buford location is in the Exchange @ Gwinnett mixed-use development at the Interstate 85 and Buford Drive interchange.
Whataburger has plans to open more than 50 locations in metro Atlanta in the coming years in partnership with franchisee Made to Order Holdings, LLC.
In addition to the Buford location, Whataburger has also already opened restaurants in Kennesaw, Woodstock and Cumming.
Among a list of seven Whataburger locations which are expected to open in the coming months is a restaurant at the intersection of Scenic Highway and North Road in Snellville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
