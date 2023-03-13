The double drive-thru at the new Whataburger location at the Exchange @ Gwinnett in Buford is seen in this photo. Whataburger is preparing to open the new location on March 20. It will be the chain's third metro Atlanta location and the first in Gwinnett County.
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Bruce Johnson
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Whataburger is coming to Gwinnett County next week.
The Texas-based restaurant chain announced it will open at the Exchange @ Gwinnett, which is located at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford, on March 20. The restaurant, which will the third Whataburger location in metro Atlanta, will only offer drive-thru service at first.
“We are so appreciative of the warm welcome we have received from the community and encourage locals to pay a visit to their new hometown restaurant for our extensive menu of bold flavors,” Operating Partner Willette Stephens said.
“For those that have never tried Whataburger before, we suggest starting with the No. 1 namesake burger. It’s prepared on a large, five-inch bun with a fresh 100% beef patty, with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions and mustard. Of course, all menu items can be made to order, just like you like it!”
The location will be open 24 hours a day and it is the first of two Whataburger locations that are slated to open in Gwinnett County. An additional location in Snellville is set to open at a later date.
The new restaurant is expected to generate 150 new jobs in the Buford area.
In anticipation of traffic created by the opening, Whataburger has announced is will pay Gwinnett County police to provide traffic control for the restaurant's opening. The openings of Whataburger locations in Kennesaw and Woodstock led to long lines of traffic that spilled out of the restaurants parking lots and onto adjacent streets.
Whataburger announced customers who want to eat at the Buford location will have to enter the Exchange @ Gwinnett at the second Laurel Crossing Parkway entrance, which is the one that is located immediately behind Sprouts Farmers Market. They will then travel down the street to Whataburger, which is located on the left, just before the Brand Smart Way extension which is the main driveway in the Exchange @ Gwinnett.
Customers will then exit by going back out the way they came in.
Whataburger announced it will add online ordering and pick-up, as well as dine-in options, in the weeks to come as those services become ready to roll out.
