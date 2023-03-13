Whataburger is coming to Gwinnett County next week.

The Texas-based restaurant chain announced it will open at the Exchange @ Gwinnett, which is located at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford, on March 20. The restaurant, which will the third Whataburger location in metro Atlanta, will only offer drive-thru service at first.

1920_whataburgerbufordopeningtrafficflow.png

Whataburger released this traffic plan for its new location at the Exchange @ Gwinnett in Buford. The restaurant is set to open on March 20.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.