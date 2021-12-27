The popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, is heading to Gwinnett County with at least two locations.
A report surfaced on the online development news outlet, Atlanta Tomorrow's News Today, that Whataburger planned to build a restaurant at The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is located near the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
The Daily Post confirmed those reports on Monday.
"Yes, Whatabuger is coming to the Exchange," said Jeff Fuqua, the developer whose company, Fuqua Development, is working on the Exchange at Gwinnett.
The Whataburger location at the Exchange at Gwinnett is one of two locations that have been mentioned as either being planned or at least discussed in Gwinnett County, with the other location being on Scenic Highway in Snellville.
The Whataburger location at the Exchange at Gwinnett will reportedly be located at the development's main entrance on Buford Drive. Fuqua said the restaurant chain plans to open the location in 2022.
"Whataburger is right on the corner of Exchange drive and GA 20," Fuqua said. "This (is) right across the driveway from Starbucks."
The Exchange at Gwinnett is still being built out, but it expected to include several freestanding restaurants as well as a food hall once it is finished. Several businesses have already opened at the mixed-use development, including: Topgolf; Andretti Indoor Karting and Games; Rooms to Go; Sprouts Grocery Store; Jinya Ramen Bar; Smallcakes; Starbucks; Five Guys; Chipotle; Jersey Mike's Subs; Les Mains Nail Bar; MOD Pizza; Tan Cha Tea; The Waxing Spot; Wax, Thread and Scissors Salon and Spa; and Thrive Affordable Pet Care.
Meanwhile, Snellville officials approved the annexation of 8.93 acres of land on Scenic Highway at North Road in November. That property will be developed with multiple commercial businesses, including at least three restaurants, and a pocket park with gateway signage for the city.
The development will be called Scenic Pointe.
Snellville officials said the developer working on the property is in talks with Whataburger and other restaurant chains to get them to be part of the development. Other restaurants that have been mentioned for the development include Miller’s Ale House and City Barbecue.
Renderings of Whataburger, Miller's Ale House and City Barbecue were provided to city officials in a "possible elevations" presentation for the development.
The Scenic Pointe development will have a total of seven outparcel buildings, according to Snellville officials.
Whataburger is expected to open its first metro Atlanta location in Kennesaw and locations in Cumming and Woodstock have been mentioned as well. The restaurant chain currently operates only one location in Georgia, and that one is located in Thomasville.
