Seckinger High School, set to to open in August 2022, will be Gwinnett's first themed cluster. Grades kindergarten through 12th grade in the Seckinger cluster will be introduced to artificial intelligence and computer science-themed curriculum.

Gwinnett County Public Schools plans to open Seckinger High School in August 2022, but the school system already has an idea what the campus will look like thanks to a site plan submitted by the architectural design firm, Smallwood.

The celebration summed up the careers of both McClure and Seckinger, who were both first elected to the board in 1994.

Dan Seckinger, vice chairman and district II Board of Education representative, announced Monday he will not seek re-election when his term expires in December.

Need to Know

Seckinger High School Specifics

Projected open date: August 2022

Capacity: 2,800 students

Where: Between Sardis Church Road and New Rock Quarry Road in Buford

Includes athletics stadium and fields

Redistricting

GCPS typically begins redistricting process year prior to opening a new high school to provide time for community input. GCPS speaks to community groups from each affected school to collect feedback. Finalized dates and times are coming from the district office later in 2020.

Schools have not officially been assigned to the new cluster, but CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said Jones Middle School, Ivy Creek, Harmony and Patrick elementary schools have been identified as possible future Seckinger schools.

What is AI?

In an educational sense, artificial intelligence is an area of study that deals with the simulation of intelligent behavior in computers. AI studies in the new theme cluster will be focused on practical preparation for students who will be graduating into the technology-driven world of the 2030s.

Schools of Study

• Advanced Sciences and Technology

• International and Civic Leadership

• Art and Design

• Personalized course of study