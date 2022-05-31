Dacula Memorial Day Parade organizer Marvin Atherton said he has just one goal for the event — for “people to remember what Memorial Day is all about.”
The parade has certainly achieved that distinction, with an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 watching the 29th edition on Monday. This year’s theme was “Our Fallen, Your Freedom.”
Atherton has created a well-oiled parade machine that rolls out every last Monday in May without a hiccup. He also provides live commentary and introduces each float passing the Shell gas station on Dacula Road.
He said he has only one thing on his mind when he starts the parade.
“Our fallen heroes — that’s the only thought,” he said.
Atherton is the parade’s organizer, but he gives much credit to The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society, which helped with the line-up, and The Fallen Heroes of Georgia, which organized 324 placards honoring fallen servicemen and servicewomen along with volunteers to carry them.
The parade’s course runs just over a mile. Atherton said this year’s parade had about 90 floats and that 1,600 people participated — including veterans and their organizations, and active servicemen and servicewomen and those in the reserves.
The “Most Original Theme Float” winner was Dacula United Methodist Church, and the award for “Most Patriotic Float” was won by The Pour Pony Mobile Bar.
“When they enter the floats, they have to indicate whether they want to be judged for Most Patriotic or Most Original Theme,” Atherton said. “They are lined up at a particular section of the staging area, and then I look for Scouts or ROTC or veterans or, like today, the Civil Air Patrol out of Gwinnett to do the judging. There were four judges (this year.”
Chris Clark, a volunteer at the United Methodist Church, collected the trophy on behalf of the United Methodist Church.
“It was a collaborative theme … we used the box that we used last year, and we thought it would really fit the theme of the parade this year doing a replication of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (a historical monument dedicated to deceased U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified),” Clark said. “We started on Saturday, and we put the letters on yesterday. So, it took us just a day and a couple of hours.”
The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade was Colonel (Ret.) Ben H. Penton who was in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later transferred to the Georgia Army National Guard. He retired after 41 years of total military service. For the last 30 years, he was with the Georgia Army National Guard.
“I couldn’t believe it (when Atherton invited him to be Grand Marshal),” Penton said. “He came to see us, and we appreciate it.
“Right after I retired, one of my old commanding generals told me about the OCS Hall of Fame at Fort Benning. He told me I was eligible to be in the Hall of Fame. You had to be recommended by a former commander, so he recommended me, and I was inducted into the OCS Hall of Fame in ... 1997”
Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ed Poole from Buford, who served at Pearl Harbor, said he’s been coming to the parade for the last 15 years.
“(The parade) has gotten busier ... it’s grown a lot. I think it’s gotten better. I think it’s more patriotic, more turnout.
“I was on City Council when the idea of the parade was first presented. ... Mr. Marvin Atherton came to the City Council and was seeking support for something that he had on his heart which was starting an annual Memorial Day Parade,” said Trey King, who is in his fourth year as mayor of Dacula. “The City Council was in agreement, and we moved forward, and that was in the early ’90s, I believe. There is a lot of support from the community, civic groups, and families in the community.
“It’s a great event for the children and adults. It’s something we do that’s really important to recognize the sacrifices of our veterans and what they have done for this country. I pray that the veterans receive the honor that they are due, and everybody enjoys their time in our city.”
