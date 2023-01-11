January Character award recipient.jpeg

Alexandra Edgar of the Wesleyan School was honored at the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber's First Friday breakfast last week with the organization's Character Award for the month of January.

William Diehl, Chamber Board President, presented the award and said it the chamber's desire to honor students in the Berkeley Lake, Norcross and Peachtree Corners’ who are making a difference in their community.