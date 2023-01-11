Alexandra Edgar of the Wesleyan School was honored at the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber's First Friday breakfast last week with the organization's Character Award for the month of January.
William Diehl, Chamber Board President, presented the award and said it the chamber's desire to honor students in the Berkeley Lake, Norcross and Peachtree Corners’ who are making a difference in their community.
The award was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action. Wesleyan Principal Joseph Kock said Edgar displays those attributes.
“Alexandra was chosen as a leader because of her kindness to others, ability to follow through with commitments, and setting positive examples,” Koch said. “She co-founded a club at Wesleyan that focuses on encouraging and serving different groups each month and over her high school career she has participated in several additional service organizations.
"This year, she was selected by the faculty to be a peer leader for the freshmen class.”
Additionally, since beginning high school, Edgar has focused her education on attending the Naval Academy or a college where she can participate in Navy ROTC with her goal to join the Navy following graduation. She is a leader in all aspects of her life, whether on the volleyball court, in the classroom or participating in her many service organizations, Koch said.
At the presentation, Edgar was joined by her parents, James and Jennifer Edgar.
