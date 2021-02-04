Paul Nichols has worked hard to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. And the city of Peachtree Corners made sure he knew his work is appreciated by honoring him during a recent City Council meeting.
Nichols, a senior at Wesleyan School, was presented with a formal proclamation from the city for his work with the Boy Scouts of America.
“This young man joins an elite group as only 8% of Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout,” Mayor Mike Mason said. “Those who complete an Eagle Scout service project are rewarded with more than a medal and badge. They gain an experience that remains with them for life. We are proud and delighted to present the city’s proclamation to Paul and offer our congratulations on earning the highest honor in Scouting.”
Requirements for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout are many, including earning at least 21 merit badges, demonstrating Scout Spirit, and demonstrating leadership within their troop. The final requirement requires the Scout to plan, organize, lead, and manage a community service project.
For that step, Nichols volunteered more than 240 hours of his time of community service and lead other volunteers in the clearing and construction of a mulch path at the Dunwoody Nature Center. Nichols accomplished the task during the pandemic when social distancing was required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.