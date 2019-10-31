Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners will host a community event titled “The Truth About College Admissions,” at 7 p.m Wednesday in the Powell Theater on the Wesleyan School campus.
The presentation is an insider’s look at the college search and application process by Georgia Institute of Technology’s Rick Clark and Forbes Magazine contributor Brennan Barnard. The event is open for anyone in the community to attend.
Barnard serves in a multitude of positions as the director of college counseling at Derryfield School in New Hampshire, the college admission program manager at the Making Caring Common Project at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education and a regular Forbes contributor. Clark is currently in his 17th year at Georgia Institute of Technology and is the director of undergraduate admission. The two have released “The Truth About College Admissions: A Family Guide to Getting in and Staying Together” and will sign copies of the book after the presentation.
“We are excited to welcome both Brennan and Rick to campus to share with the greater Peachtree Corners community their considerable knowledge,” Ken Connor, Wesleyan’s Director of College Advising said. “The presentation will help families make the most of college campus visits, understand how admissions decisions are made, learn more about how to best craft a college application, and — maybe most importantly — enjoy the college search and application experience.”
Books will be available for purchase before and after the event, and five attendees will win a signed copy of Clark and Barnard’s book.