A recession could be coming, but it may not arrive before the end of 2020, a Wells Fargo official told members of the Gwinnett Chamber Wednesday.
Wells Fargo Managing Director and Senior Economist Mark Vitner delivered the mid-year update during the chamber's monthly On Topic meeting at the 1818 Club in unincorporated Duluth. During the presentation, he touched on a variety of topics including apartment vacancy and unemployment rates in the area, trade negotiations, economic issues happening abroad and the Federal Reserve's plans to lower interest rates on July 31.
But the ongoing speculation about whether a new recession is on the horizon also came up.
"In terms of the other big question, 'Are we going to have a recession?,' I could answer that yes or no," Vitner said. "We don't think we'll have a recession this year (and) I doubt we'll have one next year, but we will have a recession at some point."
The question about whether another recession is coming has popped up from time to time in various venues. Gwinnett commissioners had an economic forecast presentation in late March where the possibility of of a recession was discussed.
There has also been plenty of speculation on the matter in national media as well amid ongoing trade disputes and negotiations between the U.S. and China and Mexico.
But Vitner said he doesn't see factors that are traditionally present before a recession as existing at this time.
Those factors are: consumer over consumption on cars; overbuilding on housing; overbuilding on commercial real estate; and excessive business fixed investment.
"Without a boom in those specific parts of the economy, the rest of the economy tends to grow even in a recession," Vitner said. "It's hard for me to see a recession right around the corner."