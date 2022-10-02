Medicare — the national program providing health insurance coverage for older Americans and the disabled — was established in 1965, and it’s safe to say that today’s Medicare isn’t your grandparents’ Medicare.
Medicare now serves some 60 million Americans, about 52 million of whom are age 65 and older. Perhaps the most noticeable difference between today’s Medicare and the Medicare of the 20th century is that those eligible to enroll in the program now have quite a few more choices than in past years.
All patients are enrolled in Original Medicare, which takes care of inpatient hospital coverage (called Part A) and outpatient medical coverage (Plan B). From there, a number of options — most notably, Plan B (for prescription drug coverage) and supplements for expanded coverage — are also available.
It’s a lot to digest. Tracy Bryant, southeast region vice president of sales for Clover Health, which contracts with the U.S. Government to administer Medicare benefits — including Medicare Advantage— to clients, and a veteran of the healthcare industry, suggests folks begin looking into what Medicare affords them (and asks of them) before they’re of age to enroll.
“As you get close to getting Medicare, there are a couple of things you’ve got to look at in terms of options,” he said. “A lot of people have continued to work and have deferred being on Medicare until they’re 67 or a little bit later. And some people don’t qualify for Social Security benefits until age 67 now, so it pushes that back.
“The first thing you need to do is weigh your options. Do you need to be ready to get on Medicare at 65? Can you delay it? A lot depends upon if you’re still working and on a group plan and can maintain that coverage. You should get with your human resources department to determine how your plan works with Medicare. Group plans can be different based on how they are set up.”
Bryant added that people not yet enrolled in Medicare might have some misconceptions about the program.
“A lot of people think the government is going to take care of everything and all the costs of their healthcare,” he said. “They don’t think they’ll have out-of-pocket expenses that could happen, especially when there’s no catastrophic limit to it. The other misconception is the lack of knowledge about these other options to help people save money and save exposure on their claims.”
With some rudimentary knowledge of Medicare, it may be easier to determine if the many auxiliary plans are worthwhile pursuits, for potential out-of-pocket cost reductions.
“Once you decide whatever age you want to get Medicare, there are so many more choices,” said Bryant. “It’s not just picking up Medicare Part A and B and picking up a drug plan … and going forward. There are a lot of options. If you take straight Medicare, you’re subject to some deductibles and out-of-pocket costs and protection against a catastrophic event.”
And some patients will opt for more extensive coverage with supplements available.
“There are a variety of Medicare supplements,” Bryant said. “Depending on what supplement you chose, that will determine how much they’ll pick up of what Medicare didn’t cover. There are a number that can give you complete protection — you don’t have to pay anything out of pocket — it’s just you pay a monthly premium.
“It’s like your car insurance. You pay each month on your car insurance and the only time you get something out of it is if you have an accident. That’s kind of what a Medicare supplement is — you’re paying into it for health care and when something happens, it’s taken care of.”
With Americans living longer than ever — Urban.org reports that the number of Americans age 65 and older will double within the next four decades, reaching some 80 million by the 2040s — Medicare is subject to even more changes in the coming years.
“The shift in the population means we’re getting more people on Medicare than we have people working, and when you work you had your Part A taken out of your check,” said Bryant. “Once you go on Medicare, you still have to pay the Part B premium, which is usually taken right out of your Social Security check and you never see it. When you get to the point where there are fewer people paying in than people utilizing the funds, it can be concerning.
“Medicare and Social Security funds have been dipped into for years to pay for other things, and that is a concern. I don’t believe that we’ll get into a situation where (Medicare) will be completely done away with, but at some point there probably will be some changes made to some things … There will have to be some gap measures put into place at some point to make sure things continue.”
When it comes to anything involving your health and your wallet, Bryant offers some sage advice in the run-up to becoming eligible for Medicare.
“In metro Atlanta alone, there are probably 15 or 20 companies offering 60 or 70 plans to choose from,” he said. “Find somebody to help you and see what’s best for you. Working with an agent, a volunteer organization (and) senior centers have good resources available to walk through options. Sit down and determine what’s best for your situation and help you go through the process.
“The key to this is helping people learn how to access the resources they need to make a good qualified decision. That would be helpful for folks, too.”
For more information, visit www.medicare.gov.
