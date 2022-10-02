Medicare — the national program providing health insurance coverage for older Americans and the disabled — was established in 1965, and it’s safe to say that today’s Medicare isn’t your grandparents’ Medicare.

Medicare now serves some 60 million Americans, about 52 million of whom are age 65 and older. Perhaps the most noticeable difference between today’s Medicare and the Medicare of the 20th century is that those eligible to enroll in the program now have quite a few more choices than in past years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.