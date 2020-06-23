Gwinnett residents who want to sign up in advance to get food at the Georgia Grown To Go market that will be held at Coolray Field on Thursday have until Wednesday afternoon to do so.
The market, which is a partnership between Gwinnett County, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Gwinnett Stripers, allows walk-ups, but that depends on what food is left when the person arrives. A pre-registration option is available so residents can guarantee they'll get food however.
The deadline to pre-register at GeorgiaGrownToGo.com is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"It is because of the great support from our community leaders that our Georgia Grown To Go events have been so widely successful,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said. “We are honored to once again team up with the great folks in Gwinnett County to not only help bridge the gap between our farmers and consumers, but to also expand the offerings to include melons, protein and value added Georgia Grown products just in time for the upcoming holiday.”
The market will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday. Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
Shoppers can get watermelons and boxes of beef, chicken, sweet corn, peaches, mushrooms, Vidalia onions or boxes that include cantaloupe, eggplant, jalapenos, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, Vidalia onions and cucumbers.
