The limited availability of beds at the four main hospitals that serve Gwinnett County is being described as either “overcrowded” or “severe” by a group that has launched a website to show Georgians how busy hospitals are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Coordinating Center’s Regional Patient Distribution website shows bed availability at Piedmont Eastside Hospital is listed as “severe” while Northside Hospital-Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Northside-Duluth and Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton are listed as “overcrowded” as of Tuesday.
Northside-Gwinnett listed as being at “ER Saturation,” while Northside-Duluth is listed as diverting ER patients. Eastside and Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton are not listed as diverting patients at this time.
The center does not list explanations of what the terms it uses, such as “severe,” “busy” and “overcrowded,” translates to in terms of the percentage of beds that are full at individual hospitals.
The center’s list can be found at georgiarcc.org.
Northeast Georgia Health System officials raised alarms last week about the spike in hospitalizations it has seen in recent weeks, with hospital system officials said the network is currently seeing its highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations since February.
The hospital system is providing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations it is seeing across all of its campuses on its website, nghs.com/covid-19/latest-covid-19-data. As of Monday, Northeast Georgia Health System reported it has 170 confirmed COVID patients in its hospitals, and that 86% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Northeast Georgia’s Braselton campus alone currently has 52 COVID-19 patients in its care, as of Tuesday. By comparison, it had only nine COVID patients on July 24. It currently has no available ICU beds and only nine available non-ICU beds, according to the hospital system.
There are 164 beds currently occupied at the hospital.
Officials from Northside told the Daily Post on Tuesday that they are working on getting the newspaper numbers about the availability of beds at their hospitals in Gwinnett. Those numbers will be added to this story on www.gwinnettdailypost.com as they become available.
Meanwhile, Piedmont officials did not release numbers for Eastside, but said in a statement that encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID if they have not already done so.
“As has been the case throughout the pandemic and as indicated by publicly available government data, our COVID-19 hospitalization trend has followed the state’s, with caseloads varying across our hospitals based on the level of community spread in those local communities and their surrounding areas,” Piedmont officials said in the statement.
“We continue to believe that our best way out of the pandemic — including addressing the state’s growing inpatient COVID population — is for those who are eligible to get vaccinated while also following CDC guidance: wear a mask when indoors in public areas, watch your distance and wash your hands.”
Other hospitals in the nearby area are also seeing heavy numbers of hospitalizations.
Emory-Johns Creek Hospital, for example, is also listed as “overcrowded” and is doing ICU/CCU and medical diversions because of the high number of patients it currently has. Piedmont Hospital-Atlanta, Grady Memorial Hospital, Wellstar-North Fulton Hospital are also listed as “Severe” and diverting patients.
Northside Hospital-Forsyth is listed as “overcrowded.”
Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Barrow is listed as “Busy” while Piedmont-Walton is listed as “Normal.”
