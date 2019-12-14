Floats make their way up north on South Clayton Street during Lawrenceville’s Hometown Christmas Parade Saturday night. The parade included a variety of entries, ranging from floats, to marching bands, civic groups, church groups, businesses, hot rods and big rig trucks.
Lawrenceville resident Trawanna Rhodes takes a photo of her daughter, Shanniyah, and son, Shannon, with Santa Claus outside the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse after Lawrenceville’s Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday night.
